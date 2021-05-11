Israeli Warplanes Continue Attacks on Gaza

  1. Home
Published May 11th, 2021 - 05:00 GMT
Israeli warplanes continue to attack various parts of territory
A fire billows from Israeli air strikes in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2021. SAID KHATIB / AFP
Israeli warplanes conducted new airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip early Tuesday. 

Warplanes continue to attack various parts of the territory, according to Anadolu Agency's correspondent in the region.

The warplanes struck the port area in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

They also hit positions of Palestinian resistance groups in the western Gaza Strip.

A position of a Palestinian resistance group in northern Gaza was also struck.


The resistance groups responded with rocket fire.

No statement has been issued so far by the Palestinian Health Ministry regarding the attacks.

A total of 20 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed Monday in an Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

