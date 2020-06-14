Israeli Warplanes Fly Over Beirut, Carry Mock Raids on Southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes Sunday flew at low altitudes over Beirut, Tyre, Kfar Roummane and Nabatieh, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The jets also carryied out mock raids over Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah in south Lebanon.

Over the last few months, Israeli aircraft have increasingly conducted flights over Lebanese airspace, at times to launch attacks into Syria, prompting the Lebanese government to issue a complaint to UNIFIL.

The Israeli military aircraft over Lebanese airspace is a regular occurrence and a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and a breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The resolution ended the 2006 War between Hezbollah and Israel and called upon Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



