Israeli Warplanes Fire 4 Missiles on Izzeddin al-Kassam Brigades in Gaza

Published August 26th, 2019 - 07:27 GMT
A Palestinian man runs for cover during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces across the barbed-wire fence. (AFP/ File Photo)
Israel hits area in northern Gaza controlled by Hamas with 4 missiles.

Israeli jets late Sunday bombed an area in the northern part of Gaza belonging to Izzeddin al-Kassam, Hamas's armed wing, according to sources on the ground. 

Medical sources reported that there were no casualties. 

While the Israeli army has yet to make a statement on the bombing, the airstrikes followed three rockets being fired from Gaza at surrounding Israeli settlements earlier Sunday. 

The Israeli army said two of the three rockets were intercepted by its Iron Dome defense system. 

No one has claimed responsibility for the rockets fired from Gaza. 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

