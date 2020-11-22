Israeli Warplanes Strike The Northern Gaza Strip

Israeli jet fighters have reportedly launched air raids against eastern Beit Hanoun in the north of the besieged Gaza Strip.

An observation post belonging to the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas, located in Beit Hanoun’s An-Nayema street, have been apparently targeted in the Israeli attacks on Saturday night. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Israeli military claims the fresh airstrikes came in response to a rocket allegedly fired from Gaza, hitting an Israeli factory and causing warning sirens to sound in Ashkelan.

The rocket is said to have caused material damages.

Last Sunday, the Israeli military attacked the Gaza Strip after rockets from the Tel Aviv-blockaded Palestinian territory targeted the “central” and “southern” parts of the occupied territories.

The Israeli strikes were carried out against infrastructure and positions belonging to Hamas, Israeli paper The Jerusalem Post reported, citing the military.

The aggression followed several rocket launches from the enclave that set off incoming fire sirens in the coastal town of Ashdod in the occupied territories, the daily said.

The incidents came as the Israeli military has been put on high alert following the first anniversary of the regime’s assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad movement, another Gaza-headquartered resistance group.

The 42-year-old and his wife were killed in an Israeli aerial assault on his Gaza home on November 12 last year.



Gaza has been under an illegal siege since 2006, reinforced in 2007, which the international community consistently demands Israel to end.

Israel has committed eight large scale military operations against Gaza, thousands of smaller bombardments and three large-scale wars in which thousands of civilians have been killed, tens of thousands badly wounded and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Gaza’s vital infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, power plants, generators, sewage facilities, water storage units, government buildings, media buildings and more have been bombarded.

This has left Gaza with barely the ability to even power sewage plants to even pump the sewage into the sea, meaning when there is a lack of electricity - as there often is - the streets flood with this waste.

Gaza has one sole power plant left, which is semi-functional, due to several Israeli attacks on it.

Israel has not only bombarded, what it claims are Hamas strategic positions, but has gone a step further than this and has cut Gaza’s only life line, that being the sole humanitarian aid crossing into Gaza.

On top of that, the prevention of fuel into Gaza, has resulted in 38 hour long blackouts, which of course is taking a toll on all areas of life as power is needed for everything including the almost completely packed ICU’s.

Israel has also, on top of all this, cut off Gaza’s fishing waters, not even allowing Gazan’s to attempt to feed themselves with whatever they can fish in the limited waters Israel usually allows them into.

