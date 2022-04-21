Israeli Websites Come Under Attack

Several Israeli websites came under a cyberattack by an Iraqi hacker group, local media reported Wednesday.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that they included one belonging to Israel’s Aviation Authority, Channel 9’s website and the website of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

Israeli websites come under cyberattack https://t.co/HcdYVMnBYZ — Ian Cook (@Secnewsbytes) April 21, 2022

The Aviation Authority’s website was out of service at 9 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) as a result of the attack but its operating systems were not attacked.

The cyberattack was allegedly carried out by an Iraqi Shiite group that supports Iran dubbed the ALtahrea Team.

It was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the assassination of Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020.