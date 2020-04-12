  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israelis Must Wear Face Masks When Venturing Outside

Israelis Must Wear Face Masks When Venturing Outside

Published April 12th, 2020 - 06:48 GMT
Franciscan friars wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic stand in the yard of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 9, 2020. All cultural sites in the Holy Land are shuttered, regardless of their religious affiliation, as authorities seek to forestall the spread of the deadly respiratory disease, which will prevent Christians from congregating for the Easter service, this coming Sunday for Catholic worshippers, then a week later on April 19 for Orthodox Easter. GALI
Franciscan friars wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic stand in the yard of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 9, 2020. All cultural sites in the Holy Land are shuttered, regardless of their religious affiliation, as authorities seek to forestall the spread of the deadly respiratory disease, which will prevent Christians from congregating for the Easter service, this coming Sunday for Catholic worshippers, then a week later on April 19 for Orthodox Easter. GALI TIBBON / AFP
Highlights
A face mask greatly reduces the likelihood of being infected and infecting others

Israelis are required to wear faces masks when venturing outside in accordance with a new Health Ministry directive that came into effect on Sunday morning. 

The measure was approved by the government this past week.

Under the new rules, masks must be worn when leaving home and should cover the nose and the mouth. This does not apply to children under age 6; people with emotional, mental or medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing a mask; drivers in their cars; people alone in a building; and two workers who work regularly together, provided they maintain social distancing.

The masks can be homemade, makeshift, or bought, according to the authorities. The order had previously been issued as a recommendation.

“A face mask greatly reduces the likelihood of being infected and infecting others,” the ministry said, adding that it obstructed respiratory droplets.

Police will delay enforcing this measure in its initial stages. Authorities are enforcing other directives which have been in place for several weeks, such as gatherings of no more than two people, and staying within 100 meters from home when outside.

Israelis are allowed outdoors under certain conditions, such as to buy food and medicine.

The Health Ministry sent out a reminder on Saturday about the new regulation and aired an infomercial during the nightly news about the benefits of wearing a face mask including instructions on how to fashion one using a bandana and hair ties.

The face mask order came as the World Health Organization (WHO) questioned the effectiveness of such a policy.

The WHO released updated guidelines Tuesday on face masks, saying there was “limited evidence” suggesting a mask worn by a person with the coronavirus would protect those around them, and “no evidence” it was effective for those who are healthy.

Moreover, it warned people to reserve medical masks for health care professionals and cautioned of a false sense of security by mask-wearers.

It added: “The use of masks made of other materials (e.g., cotton fabric), also known as nonmedical masks, in the community setting has not been well evaluated. There is no current evidence to make a recommendation for or against their use in this setting.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2020 The Times of Israel. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...