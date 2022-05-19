  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel's Iron Dome Mistakenly Fires Two Missile Interceptors Lebanon's Way

Israel's Iron Dome Mistakenly Fires Two Missile Interceptors Lebanon's Way

Published May 19th, 2022 - 06:56 GMT
Iron Dome

Rocket sirens were heard in northern Israel after two missile interceptors were mistakenly fired from the Iron Dome by the Israeli military, according to the Jerusalem Post citing an IDF Spokesperson.

Local media sources said that a misidentification of a possible infiltration from Lebanon was misled by the army causing the launch of two interceptors followed by sirens activation in the area.

 

Tags:Rocket SirensIron DomeIron Dome systemIsraelLebanon

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...