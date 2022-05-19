Israel's Iron Dome Mistakenly Fires Two Missile Interceptors Lebanon's Way

Rocket sirens were heard in northern Israel after two missile interceptors were mistakenly fired from the Iron Dome by the Israeli military, according to the Jerusalem Post citing an IDF Spokesperson.
Local media sources said that a misidentification of a possible infiltration from Lebanon was misled by the army causing the launch of two interceptors followed by sirens activation in the area.
🚨Sirens are sounding in northern Israel🚨 pic.twitter.com/joiFUr7bhN— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 19, 2022
