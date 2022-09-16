Israels Jails 9500 Palestinians Since 2015 Without Legal Charges

Israeli occupation authorities have so far issued more than 9500 administrative detention orders since 2015 until now, according to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS).

The PPS said in a statement issued on Thursday that the Israeli authorities issued 1365 administrative detention orders since the beginning of 2022, 272 of which were issued last August.

It added that the number of administrative detainees is 760 including four minors and two women, and that most of them are in the Israeli prisons of Naqab (Negev) and Ofer, the highest since 2015.

The PPS said that administrative detainees went on more than 400 hunger strikes since 2011 against the administrative detention policy.

"I am going to die leaving behind a great people who will not forget my cause or Palestinian prisoner's cause. I salute all the activities that are held in solidarity and support of me,"said Palestinian Cancer-stricken detainee Nasser Abu Hamid to his family during a visit today.

It concluded that 80% of administrative detainees are former prisoners who underwent administrative detention several times, and these include old people, sick people and minors.