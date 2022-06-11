Israel's Military Strikes Renders Damascus Airport 'Inoperable'

ALBAWABA - Friday's early morning strikes on the Damascus International Airport has rendered it inoperable for at least 48 hours. This is being described as an unprecedented strike.

Damascus international airport has been shutdown. The israelis attacked the airport during the night. Reports of damage to the runway.



You won’t hear that on the news though because telling the truth about israel is not allowed and aggression against Syria is normalized. — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) June 10, 2022

The military action being condemned by Russia and comes within days of the last military strike by Israel on the country and which is a regular occurrence.

The social media are covering news of the military action which was taken in the early hours of Friday morning as a dangerous escalation of Israel's seemingly "one-man war" against Syria.

Satellite imagery showing damage to the runways at Damascus International Airport, a result of the #Israeli raids at yesterday. #Syrian regime, Ministry of Transport announced the suspension of all flights for at least 48 hours due to "a malfunction in some technical equipment." pic.twitter.com/tn9CINcHOk — On the Ground News (@OGNreports) June 11, 2022

The Syrian Transport Ministry said the "suspension of incoming and outgoing flights through Damascus International Airport" was due to technical disruptions, but an airport employee told AFP that the dawn strikes by Israel had "affected" the facility.

"We had to postpone all flights for at least 48 hours and some flights have been rerouted through Aleppo airport," the airport employee said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak on the issue and as reported by the French news agency.

⚡️#Israel Bombs Damascus International Airport (DAM) Main Runway at Dawn

So If Syria 🇸🇾 bombs Israel International Airport no one can say anything! Who is the terrorist? The answer is easy: #IsraelTerrorist https://t.co/jDYGduApxi — ༺•LiZeth García G•༻ ⓩ☭ (@ULFHLSS) June 11, 2022

An official at an Arab airline who also spoke on the condition of anonymity said separately that an airport landing strip had been hit during the Israeli assault -- a development the pro-government newspaper Al-Watan also reported AFP continued.

Syrian state media earlier reported the Israeli strikes on southern Damascus, saying a volley of missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights at around 4:20 am (0120 GMT).

Image Sat International, the "Israeli" company, publishes high-resolution satellite images, showing the damages at Damascus International Airport as a result of the aggression on Syria at dawn today. Three strikes can be observed on the northern runway of the airport https://t.co/ZLDM7Jwghz — Linda (@lgfocus) June 11, 2022

Damascus International Airport halts all flights https://t.co/cSxEMN2U4A — Stephen M. Sweid (@drsweid) June 11, 2022

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian deemed the silence of the international community and regional organizations in the face of the Israeli aggression as “pathetic and reprehensible.”