Israel's Military Strikes Renders Damascus Airport 'Inoperable'

Published June 11th, 2022 - 06:15 GMT
Damascus International Airport
Damascus International Airport has been closed to flights after an Israeli strike LOUAI BESHARA AFP/File

ALBAWABA - Friday's early morning strikes on the Damascus International Airport has rendered it inoperable for at least 48 hours. This is being described as an unprecedented strike.

The military action being condemned by Russia and comes within days of the last military strike by Israel on the country and which is a regular occurrence. 

The social media are covering news of the military action which was taken in the early hours of Friday morning as a dangerous escalation of Israel's seemingly "one-man war" against Syria. 

The Syrian Transport Ministry said the "suspension of incoming and outgoing flights through Damascus International Airport" was due to technical disruptions, but an airport employee told AFP that the dawn strikes by Israel had "affected" the facility.

"We had to postpone all flights for at least 48 hours and some flights have been rerouted through Aleppo airport," the airport employee said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak on the issue and as reported by the French news agency.

An official at an Arab airline who also spoke on the condition of anonymity said separately that an airport landing strip had been hit during the Israeli assault -- a development the pro-government newspaper Al-Watan also reported AFP continued.

Syrian state media earlier reported the Israeli strikes on southern Damascus, saying a volley of missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights at around 4:20 am (0120 GMT).

Unprecedented:

 Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian deemed the silence of the international community and regional organizations in the face of the Israeli aggression as “pathetic and reprehensible.”


