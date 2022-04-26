Israel's Navy Arrests Three Palestinian Fishermen

ALBAWABA - The #IsraeliOccupation navy detained three Palestinian fishermen on the offshore of Gaza under the pretext of exceeding the limit of their fishing space. Its also under the hashtag of #Palestinian.

Regularly #Palestinian fishermen r subjected 2 attacks by Israeli navy including opening fire, confiscating their boats or fishing tools & arrests pic.twitter.com/SUaeAegw35 — Friends of Palestine 🇵🇸 (@PalFriends2020) April 25, 2022

The #Palestinian fishermen were fired upon by the Israeli navy which subsequently confiscated their boat, fishing tools and arrested them.

Because of the embargo Israel has imposed on Gaza fishermen are only allowed to go 12 miles into the sea for small beats and 15 miles for bigger boats.



The fishermen were fishing near the Rafah side on south of Gaza. Fishermen advocate rights activist Zakaria Bakr said the number of fishermen arrested since the beginning of 2022 stands at 14.

غزة.. بحرية الاحتلال تعتقل 3 صيادين فلسطينيين وتصادر قاربهم#عاجلhttps://t.co/uI773BuVEf — Quds Press | قدس برس (@QudsPress) April 25, 2022



Meanwhile Anadolu confirms the arrests. Zakaria Baker who also heads the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAEC) added the fishermen’s boat was seized by the Israeli navy and tugged to the Ashdod port.



There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report. About 4,000 Palestinians work in the fishing sector in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture.



Palestinian fishermen often suffer from multiple Israeli violations, including attempting to sink Palestinian boats in the sea, firing at them, as well as narrowing the fishing area for long periods according to the Turkish news agency.