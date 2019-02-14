Israel's 'Night Confusion Unit' Opens Fire on Gaza Palestinians

A masked Palestinian demonstrator pulls a burning tire during a night demonstration near the fence along the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on February 11, 2019. (AFP/ File)

Israeli forces opened fire, on Wednesday evening, at Palestinians protesters, known as the “Night Confusion” unit, in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma'an reporter said that hundreds of Palestinian protesters who arrived along the eastern borders of Gaza to participate in calling an end to the nearly 12-year siege imposed by Israel.

Sources added that Israeli forces opened heavy fire towards the protesters. No injuries were reported.

Protesters fired locally-made stun grenades and ignited dozens of rubber tires on fire, in attempt to blur the vision of Israeli forces stationed along the border.

For several months, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they set tires on fire and chant slogans through loud speakers, while marching towards the border with Israel. These protesters are also known as the "Night Confusion" unit.

