Istanbul Talks Suggest CEASEFIRE in Ukraine War Possible

ALBAWABA - New round of dialogue have started on Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul.

The talks are trending. Anadolu news agency carries a full report about two-day talks. Many are saying a ceasefire to end the war could be in the offing.

A fresh round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine brokered by Turkiye has started in Istanbul on Tuesday at the presidential Dolmabahce office.

Ahead of the talks, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his call for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as the war has entered its second month.

“We believe that a just peace will have no losers, and a prolonged conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” Erdogan told Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.

Earlier, the Turkish president said phone talks with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts are continuing in a “favorable direction.”

Before the talks, the heads of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, David Arakhamia and Vladimir Medinsky, held a one-on-one meeting.

“Delegations are working in parallel on the entire spectrum of contentious issues,” Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president and Kiev’s lead negotiator in the peace talks with Russia, wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo from the meeting.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is also attending the talks. Abramovich held talks in Moscow and Lviv earlier this month in an attempt to mediate between the two nations.

The Russian oligarch was kept off Washington’s sanctions list due to his efforts as a mediator, according to the US media.

Earlier, Wall Street Journal claimed that Abramovich, along with Ukrainian peace negotiators, suffered suspected poisoning, while the Ukrainian side denied the allegations, saying the negotiators were working normally.

Several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, including a video conference on March 14, with no concrete results achieved yet.

Turkiye made headlines worldwide on March 10 for hosting the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern city of Antalya, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.

Although the sides failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire, they agreed to continue negotiations over the conflict.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has met with international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,824 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.