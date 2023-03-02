Istanbul warned to brace for destructive quake

ALBAWABA - Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, is at risk of a destructive earthquake with a magnitude greater than 7.5 on the Richter scale, which is likely to have more devastating effect on the heavily-populated city than the one which struck the country's south last month.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu declared an action plan to prepare the city to brace for the worst, the Birgun daily reported. The newspaper and other Turkish media outlets have been warning of a possible massive quake to rattle Istanbul, the country's economic, cultural, and historical hub.

Imamoglu revealed Wednesday that his municipality had devised an "earthquake mobilization plan," which he said will "make this historical city resistant to earthquakes and other disasters." He did not disclose much details on the plan.

The mayor said he received more than 110,000 requests by contractors and individuals in the past month seeking expert inspection of their buildings to determine if they would withstand a powerful earthquake.

More than 50,000 people died in the destructive 7.8 and 7.5-magnitude twin earthquakes, which struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.