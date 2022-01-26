It Started! Snowing in Jordan Via Video Clips

ALBAWABA - Snowing in Amman. The whole of Jordan is now under snow, pounding down in thick flakes in cities like Ajloun, Salt, Mafraq, Amman and the southern areas in places like Tafila and Karak. Its happening now as this video clip shows:

The whole of the Fertile Crescent starting from Syria, Lebanon, Jordanian and the Palestinian territories reaching northern Iraq and the top part of Saudi Arabia in Tabouk has been under snow for the past week or so.

ربنا بيّض وجه محمد الشاكر مع الشعب الاردني 🇯🇴😂 pic.twitter.com/1cbBhi6J3P — Mamoon AL Mashagbeh🇯🇴❤️ (@MamoonMohamad4) January 26, 2022

Now it is the turn of Jordan.

It is now continuing in another low pressure week emanating from southern Europe and making its way through the Kingdom through Cyprus with the thickness of the snow reaching to as far as 30 centimetres in places Ajloun in the north of the Kingdom.

The snow in the capital is hurtling down with people making short video clips from their houses. Here, the snow is expected to reach as much as 20 percent especially in high area. However, snow is expected to hit areas that are as low as 700 meters above sea level.

More video clips just keep continuing. on a viral basis.