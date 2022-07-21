  1. Home
  3. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Officially Resigns

Published July 21st, 2022 - 08:12 GMT
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi submits his resignation for the second time, the Italian Presidential Palace announced on Thursday.

The Prime Minister, on July 14th, also announced to quit office. However, the president refused his resignation.

Yesterday, Mario Draghi won the confidence vote in the Senate, but it was a hollow victory after boycotts by three of his key coalition allies, Aljazeera reported.

