Italy's decision to block exports of arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the ongoing bloodshed in Yemen has been hailed by activists and several Italian lawmakers.

The move comes after two years of parliamentary activity and lobbying by humanitarian organizations.

In 2018, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte indicated his government’s intention to end arms sales to Riyadh over its involvement in the onslaught on Yemen and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The government's decision will halt the sale of almost 13,000 Italian-made missiles to Saudi Arabia. The blocked sales were part of a total export of 20,000 missiles worth over 400 million euros agreed in 2016 under the government headed by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Renzi is currently facing criticism for participating in Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative conference and holding a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during which he described the prince as his friend. He has said the monarchy could be the place of a new Renaissance for the future.

Matteo Renzi's reputation in politics is one of ruthlessness. In 2014, he promised then-prime minister and fellow party member Enrico Letta that he would not undermine the government, but later orchestrated Letta’s downfall. About two weeks ago, Renzi triggered a government crisis by abruptly pulling his small Italia Viva party out of the ruling coalition.

According to Italian media, Renzi earns 80,000 dollars a year as a member of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiatives’ advisory board.

