Italy Holds World Venue on Libya to Reconcile Rival Factions in November

Sicily, Italy (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Enzo Moavero Disable alert for Moavero Disable alert for Sicily Follow >

Italy announced on Tuesday that it will hold an international conference on Libya in Sicily in November in an attempt to reconcile rival factions in the country.

Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi told parliament that the meeting will be held in the Sicilian capital Palermo on November 12 and 13, with key players from both within Libya and abroad expected to turn up.

“We want to find a common solution, even though there will be different opinions around the table,” Moavero said.

The conference will be aimed at helping restore peace in Libya and facilitate an inclusive political process ahead of possible elections.

Italy has been tussling with neighboring France over how best to deal with Libya, which has been racked by violence for years following the 2011 overthrow of Mommar al-Gaddafi.

Libyan leaders announced at a conference in Paris in May that they would hold elections on December 10 as part of a French drive to stabilize the North African country.

Italy bristled at the move to fix a date in the face of continued clashes between rival factions, and few Western diplomats believe the vote can go ahead in the current climate.

Just this week, UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame stated that it will be difficult to hold the elections, following a new wave of fighting in the capital Tripoli.

"There is still a lot to do. It may not be possible to respect the date of December 10," he said. "We can hold elections in the near future, yes. But certainly not now.”

Clashes between militias in suburbs of the capital have left more than 100 people dead since late August.

Moavero said he did not expect the Palermo meeting would focus on specific dates. “No deadlines will be imposed or tasks set for the Libyans,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has given his blessing to the Italian conference and Moavero said he would fly to Moscow next Monday to discuss the situation in Libya with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Rome expects high-level delegations from Libya’s neighbors as well as from the Gulf, Turkey and the European Union.

However, it was still not clear if Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar would show up in Sicily.

In an interview with Reuters published on Tuesday, Haftar said he still supported plans for national elections in Libya in December, but accused other players of not fulfilling their promises that would have paved the way for a ballot.

He said the House of Representatives had failed to agree on a constitutional framework by mid-September as planned.

For weeks, the House of Representatives has postponed sessions with only few lawmakers showing up. Some have complained about intimidation and violence — one deputy was recently shot in a leg.

“We have now exceeded this date (September 16) without any action and without any justification,” Haftar said.

Moavero met Haftar last month and said on Tuesday that the commander had confirmed “his interest in the conference”.

This article has been adapted from its original source.