Italy Prepares For The Worst as The 7th Person Dies From Coronavirus

The death toll in Italy from the novel coronavirus has risen to seven, local media reported Monday.

Some 229 people are infected with the deadly virus, officially known as COVID-19, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The hardest-hit region is Lombardy in northern Italy, with 173 cases and six deaths reported, while 33 cases and a death have been reported in the northeastern region of Veneto.

In addition, a doctor from Lombardy was diagnosed with the coronavirus in the Canary Islands during his holiday there.

Health ministers from Italy, Slovenia, France, Austria, Germany and Switzerland are expected to meet in Rome on Tuesday to discuss containing the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has sounded global alarms, with China reporting new deaths from the outbreak Monday, bringing the total to 2,592.

Outside mainland China, the coronavirus has spread to more than 25 other countries, including the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Russia, Iran, Singapore and India.

Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

