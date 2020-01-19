Italy Watches Impotently as Russia and Turkey Determine Libya’s Future

Libya’s historic colonial country and overseas neighbor – Italy – is letting Russia and Turkey determine the country’s future.



The war-torn North African country has been close to reaching a ceasefire deal organized by both Russia, which backs the eastern general Khalifa Haftar, and Turkey, which supports the rival Tripoli government of the GNA. However, hours after the ceasefire had become official fighting erupted again in Libya’s capital.

On Monday, Haftar left Moscow refusing to sign a ceasefire deal, but thanking his “dear friend” Vladimir Putin for his efforts in ending the Libyan conflict. The fighting in Libya escalated in April after Haftar announced an offensive to seize the city of Tripoli from the UN-recognized GNA.

While Italy has major stakes in Libya, from its historic ties, its energy investments and the ongoing migrant crisis reaching its shores, the current Italian government has shown little to no leadership in solving the crisis.

Italy had supported the government of Tripoli since the start of Libya’s civil war, sending financial and logistical support to pay militias to stop the smuggling business. The migrant crisis from Libya was causing both security and political concerns for Italy’s government at the time, which saw the surge in anti-immigration parties that eventually lead to its displacement from power.

However, Italy failed to provide any military assistance to the Tripoli government or assert itself as a central ally. Neither was Italy capable of bringing the two sides together to secure a power-sharing agreement. As a result, Turkey took its place by offering bold military support to the GNA and organizing a ceasefire agreement with Russia.

A source from Italy’s ministry of the interior who asked for anonymity for professional purposes, says Italy is clueless as to what it should do in Libya.

“We have no Deux ex machina, we have no way to safeguard our national interests, we went from being the biggest player up to 2011 to ground zero.”

The source says Italy has excluded military options, but that he believes this will be a big mistake. “The only solution is a military one; France gave military support to Haftar’s forces that Italy did not give to the forces in Tripoli. Turkey now gave that military support to Tripoli instead.”

Turkey’s intervention comes after signing a memorandum in November with Libya’s Tripoli government outlining their maritime borders for future energy investments. The new ownership of waters triggered backlash from Greece, which says the deal violates its maritime territory. Greece had already delineated its zones together with Cyprus, Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Italy for energy extraction.

Italy now finds itself in the odd position of opposing Turkey’s deal with the Tripoli government in Libya it supports. A possible option to switch sides and support Haftar in order to protect its future energy investments with Greece would be equally difficult for Italy.

“Italy cannot support Haftar either now – it is too late – Haftar knows he owes his victories to Russia, France, the UAE and Egypt, and Italy has always been in his way by supporting its rival militias, ever since the war broke out.”

Italy’s lack of helpful leadership in supporting the GNA or in finding a peaceful solution between the two sides since the inception of the civil war in Libya triggered more instability, and a loss of credibility in the eyes of Libyans.

Even in terms of its energy interests in Libya with the Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni, Italy’s current leadership has failed to secure any business advantage. In the meantime, other foreign nations, many far from Libya, like Turkey and Russia, have asserted their interests in the ongoing Libyan conflict.

Without a strategy in finding a solution to the civil war or in asserting military support for one side, Italy watches the fate of a neighboring country unfold impotently as foreign nations take its place.



