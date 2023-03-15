Italy's woman mafia boss handed down jail term

ALBAWABA - Maria Licciardi, a well-known women mafia boss in Italy, was convicted of being the leader of a clan and sentenced to 12 years and eight months in jail on Wednesday.

Licciardi, 71, was arrested two years ago while attempting to go to Spain to visit her daughter, who lives there.

#BREAKING

Top woman mafia boss jailed in #Italy



An Italian court on Wednesday sentenced Camorra boss #MariaLicciardi, one of the few women to lead a mafia clan, to almost 13 years in prison, media reports said pic.twitter.com/ApPCuy5LI2 — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) March 15, 2023

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that the mafia chief was accused of being the leader of a Camorra clan founded by her brothers. An Italian court found her guilty and sentenced her to 12 years and eight months in jail.

The Camorra boss is known as "the little one" due to her small stature.

The Italian interior ministry also marked as a high-ranking member of a group of families, dubbed the "Secondigliano Alliance," which reportedly controls a large part of the organized crime in Naples.