  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Italy's woman mafia boss sentenced to over 12 years

Italy's woman mafia boss handed down jail term

Published March 15th, 2023 - 01:46 GMT
mafia boss
(Shutterstock)
Highlights
Police arrested the 71-year-old mafia boss in 2021 on her way to visit her daughter in Spain.
Italy's woman mafia boss handed down jail term

ALBAWABA - Maria Licciardi, a well-known women mafia boss in Italy, was convicted of being the leader of a clan and sentenced to 12 years and eight months in jail on Wednesday.

Also ReadItaly arrests most-wanted mafia bossItaly arrests most-wanted mafia boss

Licciardi, 71, was arrested two years ago while attempting to go to Spain to visit her daughter, who lives there.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that the mafia chief was accused of being the leader of a Camorra clan founded by her brothers. An Italian court found her guilty and sentenced her to 12 years and eight months in jail.

The Camorra boss is known as "the little one" due to her small stature.

The Italian interior ministry also marked as a high-ranking member of a group of families, dubbed the "Secondigliano Alliance," which reportedly controls a large part of the organized crime in Naples.

Tags:mafia bossMafiaItalyjail term

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...