Jailed Saudi Sheikh Salman al-Ouda to be Finally Tried

Sheikh Salman al-Ouda (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Salman al-Ouda Follow >

Saudi authorities will hold a trial session on Sunday for jailed cleric Sheikh Salman al-Ouda, according to his defense lawyer.

"We have no idea about the reason behind holding this [trial] session," Francois Zimeray said in a statement cited by Arab media.

He said Saudi lawyers are banned from communicating with the outside world.

"It could be a normal session or to give a verdict," he said, voicing concern over the possibility of sentencing the prominent cleric to death.

On September 10, 2017, Al-Ouda was arrested as part of a massive detention campaign against opponents of the Saudi policy regarding the blockade on the Gulf state of Qatar.

During the first trial session in September 2018, the Saudi Public Prosecution demanded a death sentence against al-Ouda for alleged terrorism-related charges.

In June of 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain abruptly severed all ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Qatar has vociferously denied the accusations, describing the Saudi-led embargo as a violation of international law and its national sovereignty.

This article has been adapted from its original source.