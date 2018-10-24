Japan, Asia and EU Are Against U.S. Iran Sanctions Turkish Foreign Minister Says

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (AFP)

Turkey has conveyed to the U.S. that its sanctions on Iran that will come into effect on Nov. 4 is “unilateral,” Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the U.S. is implementing sanctions on Iran “unilaterally” and Japan, Asia, the EU countries and Turkey are against it.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from a 2015 landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations -- the five permanent U.N. Security Council members plus Germany.

Trump began to reinstate U.S. sanctions on Tehran in August, with sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector set to retake effect on Nov. 4.

The sanctions are expected to impact Iranian oil exports, which provide Tehran with the revenue needed to finance its national budget.

European Union countries along with Turkey have condemned Trump’s action, vowing to find ways to bypass the re-imposed sanctions.

"We have conveyed (to the U.S.) our necessary demands to get exemption on this issue," Cavusoglu stressed.

Cavusoglu said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously mentioned that Turkey is taking natural gas from Russia and Iran and if it does not have more options, the country would have to continue taking gas from those two countries.

He said the U.S. took a decision, but it affects everyone.

"You can take a decision, but why do you want to punish other companies and countries? It is not a decision of the U.N. Security Council," Cavusoglu said.

He said Turkey has already told the U.S. that the latter's decisions are unilateral and when the countries do not comply with it, the credibility of the U.S. will be harmed.

"Therefore, before taking steps on these issues, you have to consult especially with the countries of the region. You have to consult with the countries doing trade with Iran," he said.

Cavusoglu said that the U.S. has withdrawn from the nuclear deal with Iran unilaterally, but the European countries did not withdraw.

"It means that they value this deal," he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.