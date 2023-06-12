Japan cancels hearing for Shinzo Abe murder suspect

ALABWABA - Japanese court was evacuated and the hearing trial was suspended for a man who is accused of killing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, local media reported on Monday.

The Japan Times reported that Nara District Court was evacuated after the founding of a suspicious object ahead of a hearing for Tetsuya Yamagami who was accused of killing Abe.

Shinzo Abe was assassinated on 8 July 2022 while delivering a campaign speech in Nara two days before the 10 July upper house elections.

In detail, the man, who was immediately arrested by police, confessed to the police to target the former prime minister because of Abe's alleged ties with the Unification Church.

Japanese media said that Yamagami, 42, is facing charges of murder and violation of arms control laws, and could face the death penalty if convicted.

The court has received an "unidentified bag," which was suspicious and caused insecurity, forcing police to evacuate the place and cancel the hearing session of Shinzo Abe's murderer.