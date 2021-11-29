Japan Closes Down Its Borders Due to Omicron

Japan closes down its borders to foreign travellers because of the Omicron virus. This is the latest breaking news on the new virus that is manifesting itself around the world.

According to AFP these tough measures come weeks after the easing of restrictions in the country.

"We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporter as per the French news agency.

Japan's borders have been almost entirely shut to new overseas visitors for most of the pandemic, with even foreign residents at one point unable to enter the country.