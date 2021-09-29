Japan Picks Fumio Kishida as Its Next Prime Minister

Highlights
Fumio Kishida will be Japan's next Prime Minister
Japans ruling party elected Fumio Kishida to become the country's coming prime minister, local media reports revealed on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Fumio Kishida set to become next Prime Minister of Japan after ruling party elects him as leader— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 29, 2021
According to Japan Times, Fumio Kishida, who's an ex-foreign minister, achieved victory at the the Liberal Democratic Party LDP presidential election Wednesday, becoming the presumptive successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)