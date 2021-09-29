  1. Home
Japan Picks Fumio Kishida as Its Next Prime Minister

Candidate for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Fumio Kishida (C), former foreign minister, reacts after being elected as the new president at the LDP presidential election in Tokyo on September 29, 2021. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP)
Highlights
Japans ruling party elected Fumio Kishida to become the country's coming prime minister, local media reports revealed on Wednesday.

According to Japan Times, Fumio Kishida, who's an ex-foreign minister, achieved victory at the the Liberal Democratic Party LDP presidential election Wednesday, becoming the presumptive successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Tags:JapanPrime MinisterLiberal Democratic Party

