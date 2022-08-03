Japan Worries About Spikes of Chinese Military Activity in The Region

Japan on Wednesday expressed concern about Chinese military exercises around Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island.

Hiroakazu Matsuno, a top Japanese government spokesman said peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important not only for the security of Japan but also for the world.

"We hope issues concerning Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue," Matsuno said at a press conference as quoted by Kyodo News.

The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch “targeted military operations” in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, says China’s defence ministry.



🟠 LIVE updates: https://t.co/qMlX6u7g0N pic.twitter.com/LqcDh2r4Ag — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 2, 2022

Shortly after Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, 21 Chinese military aircraft flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), as confirmed by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Taking to Twitter the Defence Ministry said, "21 PLA aircraft (J-11*8, J-16*10, KJ-500 AEW&C, Y-9 EW and Y-8 ELINT) entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022."

In response, Taiwan scrambled a combat air patrol, sent radio warnings, and deployed defence missile systems to track the Chinese military planes, the MND said.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan as part of a Congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region.

Minutes after her aircraft landed in Taipei, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it would hold six live-fire military drills in waters around Taiwan, scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday.

In response to China's announcement of the drills, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that China's plans to hold six live-fire military drills in waters around Taiwan over the next few days are an attempt to threaten Taiwan's major ports and metropolitan areas.

Meanwhile, Pelosi on Wednesday morning met with Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen and reiterated Washington's support to the island country and said that the US' determination to preserve Taiwan's sovereignty is "iron-clad".

"America has made a bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan. On this strong foundation, we've a thriving partnership grounded in self-government and self-determination focused on mutual security in the region and the world committed to economic prosperity," Pelosi said.

Chinese military drills have invaded Taiwan's territory, says defence ministry https://t.co/psv5EOHsX2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, Pelosi visited Taiwan's parliament and also held a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker.

During the meeting, she said, "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace for the region."

Over the US-Taiwan economic cooperation, Pelosi said that her new US legislation aimed at strengthening the American chip industry in Taiwan which will compete with China.

This article is adapted from its original source.