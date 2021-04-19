Jebran Bassil Lashes Out at Lebanon's Corrupt System

  1. Home
Published April 19th, 2021 - 06:11 GMT
Gebran Bassil. (AFP/File)
Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Sunday lashed out at what he called the “corrupt system.”

“Usually, in corrupt nations, the people revolt against oppressive regimes, topple them and recover their stolen rights, whereas here the corrupt system has staged a coup against the people and seized their money and is now preparing to stage a coup against the state’s assets and existence,” Bassil said in a tweet.

“To whom can people resort to recover their savings? To the international judiciary? We will talk soon,” Bassil added.

