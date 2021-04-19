Jebran Bassil Lashes Out at Lebanon's Corrupt System

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Sunday lashed out at what he called the “corrupt system.”

“Usually, in corrupt nations, the people revolt against oppressive regimes, topple them and recover their stolen rights, whereas here the corrupt system has staged a coup against the people and seized their money and is now preparing to stage a coup against the state’s assets and existence,” Bassil said in a tweet.

عادةً في الدول الفاشلة، تنقلب الناس على الانظمة المستبدّة فتطيح بها وتستردّ حقوقها المنهوبة؛ امّا عندنا،فالمنظومة الفاسدة انقلبت على الناس واستولت على أموالهم وهي تتحضّر للإنقلاب على أصول الدولة ووجودِها؛ فالى من يلجأ الناس ليستعيدوا مدّخراتهم؟الى القضاء الدولي؟سنتكلّم قريباً. GB — Gebran Bassil (@Gebran_Bassil) April 18, 2021

“To whom can people resort to recover their savings? To the international judiciary? We will talk soon,” Bassil added.