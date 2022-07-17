Jeddah Summit Reaffirms Hashemite Role Over Holy Jerusalem

The Jeddah Security and Development Summit that started Saturday in Saudi Arabia emphasised the "main role" of the Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem holy sites and the need to respect the historical status quo in the occupied city.

The leaders noted the importance of supporting the Palestinian economy and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They highlighted the need to realise a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution, underscoring the importance of the Arab Peace Initiative and the need to stop all unilateral actions that would undermine the peace efforts.

US President Joe Biden reiterated Washington's commitment to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The leaders affirmed their determination to develop cooperation, regional integration and joint projects, praising the electrical interconnection agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iraq and other similar regional projects.

The summit statement focused on the need to intensify efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis in a manner that would preserve Syria's unity and sovereignty and meet the aspirations of its people as per the Security Council Resolution 2254.

The leaders stressed the importance of providing the necessary support for Syrian refugees and host countries.

They renewed their full support for the sovereignty, security, stability, development and prosperity of Iraq and its war on terror.

The leaders lauded Iraq's role in streamlining communication and building confidence among regional countries.

About Ukraine, the summit reiterated the need to respect the principles of international law, including the Charter of the UN, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and the obligation not to use or threaten the use of force.

The leaders urged the international community to redouble efforts to reach a peaceful solution, end human suffering, support refugees, displaced persons and those affected by war, facilitate the export of grain and foodstuffs and support food security.

They affirmed their commitment to hold their meeting again in the future.

