Jerusalem: 1325 Jewish Extremists Raid Al Aqsa Protected by Israeli Police

ALBAWABA - Coinciding with the deadly Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that started on Friday 5 August, hundreds of Israeli Jewish settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday according to the Palestine Chronicle.

The settler extremists were protected by a large number of Israeli police it was reported with full coverage by Wafa. the Palestinian news agency.

HAPPENING NOW | Right-wing extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir is leading a group of settlers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning, under the protection of Israeli forces.#Palestine #WestBank #Jerusalem #Gaza #gazaunderattack pic.twitter.com/w9wufGmVVA — Jerusalem24 (@J24FMPalestine) August 7, 2022

Palestinian sources say that up to 26 groups of Jewish extremists have raided Al-Aqsa so far, taking the number to 1,325 since Sunday morning.

The Israeli government is fueling tensions by allowing the entry of thousands of Zionist extremists to Al Aqsa in occupied East Jerusalem. They violate the sanctity of the place for the sake of elections & extremists that aim to change the status quo. https://t.co/FoF6HwZHxw — Sami Abou Shahadeh (@ShahadehAbou) August 7, 2022

The raid on Al-Aqsa followed a decision by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to allow settlers into the holy Muslim shrines, the Palestine Chronicle added.

The extremists included Knesset members such as far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Hundreds of Jewish Extremists Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque as Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues (VIDEO) https://t.co/l8OSzFfphB — EBC Tech (@ebctechlive) August 7, 2022

As the Israeli military raids continue on Gaza which sees no signs of letting up, the Israeli police in Jerusalem increased restrictions on Palestinian Muslim worshippers, preventing them from reaching what is considered the first Qibla and the third holiest Muslim shrine.

The moment Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupation forces🇵🇸

The Arabs are sleeping and the West is watching

Fuck Israel and all its supporters

#GazaUnderAttack #غزة_تحت_القصف#FreePalestine #PalestinianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/nkXqKWnu57 — MohamedRazzaz (@MohammedRazzaz4) August 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Israel continued its deadly attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip. 32 Palestinians were killed and hundreds were wounded as of Sunday morning. The number of the dead also includes 6 Palestinian children.