Jerusalem: 1325 Jewish Extremists Raid Al Aqsa Protected by Israeli Police

Published August 7th, 2022 - 09:32 GMT
ALBAWABA - Coinciding with the deadly Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that started on Friday 5 August, hundreds of Israeli Jewish settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday according to the Palestine Chronicle.

The settler extremists were protected by a large number of Israeli police it was reported with full coverage by Wafa. the Palestinian news agency.  

Palestinian sources say that up to 26 groups of Jewish extremists have raided Al-Aqsa so far, taking the number to 1,325 since Sunday morning. 

The raid on Al-Aqsa followed a decision by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to allow settlers into the holy Muslim shrines, the Palestine Chronicle added.

The extremists included Knesset members such as far-right Israeli politician  Itamar Ben-Gvir. 

As the Israeli military raids continue on Gaza which sees no signs of letting up, the Israeli police in Jerusalem increased restrictions on Palestinian Muslim worshippers, preventing them from reaching what is considered the first Qibla and the third holiest Muslim shrine. 

Meanwhile, Israel continued its deadly attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip. 32 Palestinians were killed and hundreds were wounded as of Sunday morning. The number of the dead also includes 6 Palestinian children.

