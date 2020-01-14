Jewish Cult-Like Group Keeps Women, Kids as Slaves in Jerusalem, Police Probes

A cult-like group was raided by police in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Jerusalem in which dozens of women and children were being held and abused, Israeli officers said today.

The group have been accused of keeping up to 50 women as well as children as young as one under 'slavery' conditions.

Police say a 60-year-old rabbi was arrested on suspicion of heading the group and 'committing severe offences' against those under his influence.

A police undercover investigation learned the details from women who had escaped the organisation that authorities described as a 'cult'.

He and nine female accomplices are suspected of isolating some 50 women in the complex, along with children between the ages of one to five, and keeping them out of contact with their families and the outside world.

The prime suspect, who was not named, is also suspected of stealing money and delving out various forms of punishment.

He was detained on suspicion of running a 'closed community' where women and children 'worked under conditions of slavery', police said in a statement.

A police video of the raid, in a central ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Jerusalem, showed cramped living quarters with bunk beds as well as piles of cash.

'The suspect also punished the women in different ways and stole money from them', police said.

Investigators believe the women of the alleged Haredi cult were sexually exploited and had their hands burned to learn 'what hell feels like', local media reported.

Complaints of the women and children's treatment at the compound go back to 2011, when relatives of those living there complained to police, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

But authorities were reportedly powerless to intervene as the women were adults and insisted to authorities they were there of their own free will.

Police also alleged the suspect was punishing the women and keeping money they earned at their jobs.

Ten people were arrested in the raid on the cult's compound this morning, including rabbi who ran the school on the premises who was held on suspicion of slavery, and nine female suspects.

Authorities suspect the school, which operated as a separate and tightly knit-community, was in practice a cult which used coercion and abuse to force dozens of women and children to remain there against their will.

Superintendent Isaac Simon said victims of the cult were held in 'very cramped conditions and difficult sanitary conditions'.

When all ten suspects were brought before a judge for an extension of their remand, the leader of group denied all the allegations as 'nonsense', Walla reports.

The raid was led by police, but also included social workers, cult experts, medical staff, firefighters and city engineers who began a detailed safety assessment of the dilapidated compound where the group lived.

The police raid was carried out in coordination with the Israeli Center for Victims of Cults.

The arrests come after ultra-Orthodox women launched a campaign in November urging those in their community to speak up about domestic abuse.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up around 10 per cent of Israel's population and live in close-knit communities often closed off from wider society.

This article has been adapted from its original source.