Jewish Historian: A Two-state Solution is a Must to End The Conflict!

A Jewish historian from Colombia has emphasized the coexistence of Israelis and Palestinians in two independent states based on pre-1948 demarcation, and suggested Turkey's active engagement in the Middle East conflict alongside two other countries.

Jose Guillermo Angel Rendon, historian and social communication expert at Bolivariana Pontificia University, while talking to Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, pointed out that Israel has to determine pre-1948 owners of properties in the Palestinian lands it occupied.

Those who owned homes prior to 1948 felt hurt by the situation in which they were forced to abandon them, he remarked.

Rendon emphasized his support for a two-state solution to the conflict by citing Israeli author Amoz Oz as an example of successful coexistence between two different states.

Quoting another Israeli author who advocates for a two-state solution and coexistence of two nations, he said: “First of all, the Palestinian state should be founded as an actual state, not just a state of refugees. It is a slow yet doable process.”



Many Palestinians are working in Israel without any problem; Rendon opined that if the matter is resolved on the basis of what he had indicated, the time will come when Israelis will start working in Palestine.

"As such, we (Israelis and Palestinians) will be united through business and commerce," he remarked.

Rendon named Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan as important players in the Middle East who can contribute positively to the dispute.

“Enmity benefits no one. The parties should reach an agreement. I am hoping that the current cease-fire will lead to an agreement,” he added.

Responding to a question on Zionism, Rendon said, “Zionism is a political ideology created by Israel. That most Jews in the world have sympathy for Israel can be true. But not all of them. Important to know Judaism and Zionism are different things.”