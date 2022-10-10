Jewish Settlers Burn Copies of The Holy Quran in Hebron

  1. Home
October 10th, 2022
A week after fanatic Jewish settlers had desecrated the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron with singing and dancing, settlers today desecrated the Muslim holy book, the Quran, burning copies, tearing them and then trashing them near the Ibrahimi Mosque, according to a local official.

Nidal Jaabari, director of the Hebron Waqf department, told WAFA that settlers tore and burnt copies of the Quran and then threw them in the trash near the Ibrahimi Mosque in the old town of Hebron, which is under full Israeli military rule and where several hardcore settlement enclaves are located, considering this act as an affront to Muslims and Islam.

Israel usually closes the Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Cave of the Patriarchs, to Muslims during Jewish holidays and allows only Jews to be present in it.

