Jill Biden: Big Deal Who Wants to Go to Russia Anyway!

Marwan Asmar

Published June 28th, 2022 - 01:26 GMT
Joe and Jill Biden (AFP/Getty Images)

Al BAWABA - I bet this is what Jill Biden, the wife of the US president Joe Biden, is privately saying. One put it thus, and with a slight touch of sarcasm.

Moscow has just put it on its black 'stop list' together with her daughter Ashley and 25 other prominent Americans of being banned from entering Russia. Off course, the Daily Mail as well as others led with the story.

First is first. Why would anyone, most of all from the West, would want to go to Russia at this point in time. The West - America primarily - had made it clear all along that Russia needs to get out of Ukraine, a country it declared war on. 

Although news is fresh out, so to speak, the social media is going viral with the information about the latest sanctions slap on America's First Lady with much commentary from different sources.

So why should Russia bother if Jill Biden isn't likely to be going to Moscow anytime soon? Well, its like this, tit-for-tat. The Russian Foreign Ministry wants to go for the jugular. Since this conflict begun on 24 February, and it doesn't seem to be ending ending soon, the USA has slapped sanctions on 1000 Russian leading personalities and businesses according to the Daily Mail. 

But the sanctions on Jill Biden are essentially a deadbeat affair as the following blogger suggests:

And the hint of more sarcasm:

There was an elaboration from UPI as wel. "As a response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens from among the senators responsible for the formation of the Russophobic course, participants in the so-called the McFaul-Yermak group, which develops recommendations on anti-Russian restrictions, as well as members of the family of President John Biden," the ministry said in its statement, which also misspells the first name of U.S. President Joe Biden.  

The US news agency quoted the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan as saying: "I have no reaction to that other than it just goes to show you that the Russian capacity for these kinds of cynical moves is basically bottomless, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise to any of us that they would do something like this."

Social ends up with a good jibe on the First Lady however:

 

