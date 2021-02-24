Joe Biden Phones The Iraqi Premier. What Did They Say?

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone Tuesday, discussing a range of topics.

"I spoke to @POTUS today. We reaffirmed our commitment to bolstering Iraqi-US ties for the benefit of our peoples and cooperation in fighting Daesh to ensure regional peace and stability. Strategic Dialogue continues to serve as a roadmap for the future," Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter.

#Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed with US President @JoeBiden developing bilateral relations and continuing cooperation to fight Islamic State.https://t.co/2x18rT9PnU — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) February 23, 2021

The talks came in the wake of a series of attacks against US as well as foreign troops in Iraq since the assassination in January last year of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

In the latest incident, a rocket attack on Monday targeted Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an area that hosts most foreign diplomatic missions including the US embassy, according to Iraq's Defense Ministry

#US President Joe Biden has his first phone call with #Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a tweet from the latter said. https://t.co/BVxJrJh2qK — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 23, 2021

Two Katyusha rockets landed in the area, but no casualties were reported.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for such attacks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.