Joe Biden proudly shows off 'red sock' with a big smile

ALBAWABA - Its American domestic politics. Joe Biden in the Philadelphia Convention Center in Pennsylvania to rally for the Democrats for the American mid-terms elections due this coming November.

His latest appearance with his vice-president Kamala Harris soon started making buzzing waves on the social media because of what are seen as antics for his party.

NOT an SNL sketch, though it sort of looks like one!



In PHILLY, Joe BIDEN is a man who knows his audience.



Pulls up his pant cuff and shows he’s wearing red Phillies socks pic.twitter.com/bnZ7DWbm96 — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 29, 2022

During his speech, he stopped, pulled up his trouser leg to show the red sock he was wearing with the P printed to show support for the Phillies in the World Series to the delight of the audience and mass cheering and whistling.

JOE BIDEN HAS PHILLIES SOCKS ON THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/qHGBvK5nHW — Julian Ortiz 🇺🇦 (@Juliano709) October 29, 2022

This gesture has been making much social media headlines, later, Biden interacted with his audience with his vice-president right behind him. At one time, many held their breath as it looked as if he was about to fall of the stage but he didn't. Harris already had her arms out.

🧦President Biden shows off his red Phillies sockshttps://t.co/dXQyNRgbWq pic.twitter.com/us9CJc6D2b — GIPHY News (@GIPHYNews) October 29, 2022

And Biden didn't! He turned around and ran across the stage, showing he has still bounce. The president who will turn 80 very soon is thinking of running for the next presidential elections.