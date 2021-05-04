Joe Biden Spikes Refugee Admissions Cap to 62,500

  1. Home
Published May 4th, 2021 - 05:57 GMT
US's refugee admissions cap changed to a new limit
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk towards the motorcade after the Marine One landed at the Ellipse, south of the White House, May 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden was in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, for the Getting America Back on Track tour to sell his $4 trillion infrastructure proposal. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
US President has raised refugee admissions cap to 62,500.

President Joe Biden dramatically increased on Monday the US's refugee admissions cap, setting the new limit at 62,500.

The new figure, which will run through the current fiscal year that ends in September, marks a four-fold increase from a record low established under former President Donald Trump who allowed a maximum of just 15,000 refugees to enter the US. Trump worked year after year to curtail refugee admissions after inheriting an entry cap of 110,000.


Biden sharply criticized his predecessor's refugee policy, saying it "did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

"The new admissions cap will also reinforce efforts that are already underway to expand the United States’ capacity to admit refugees, so that we can reach the goal of 125,000 refugee admissions that I intend to set for the coming fiscal year," he said in a statement.

"It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin," he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

