Johnson Condemns Sabotage Attack on Saudi Aramco Facilities

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, has received a phone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The British PM expressed his condemnation of the sabotage attack on Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais and the UK’s full solidarity with the Kingdom, SPA said.

He praised the wisdom of the Saudi leadership in dealing with these attacks and demanding a firm international stand towards such criminal acts that should not go unpunished, it said.

The Crown Prince explained that this sabotage attack is a dangerous escalation not only against the Kingdom but the entire world.

Also Tuesday, the Crown Prince received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, who condemned the attacks and expressed France’s support to the security and stability of the Kingdom, SPA said.

Macron said his country was willing to be part of a team of international experts to investigate the source of the attacks.

The Crown Prince told the French president that the sabotage attacks were aimed at creating instability in the region and harm the global economy.

