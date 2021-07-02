Jordan’s King Abdullah Leaves For The US on a Three-Week Visit

Jordan’s King Abdullah left for the United States on Thursday for a three-week visit, where he is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden.

The king, accompanied by Queen Rania, will be the first Arab leader to meet President Joe Biden at the White House.

His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein, meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and stresses #Jordan’s steadfast support for the Palestinians in gaining their just and legitimate rights #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Hb1o4KNSNf — RHC (@RHCJO) June 30, 2021

Jordan’s Petra news agency said the king will be participating in the Economic Forum in Sun Valley, prior to a working visit to Washington.

The forum will be held in Idaho in the first week of July, in the presence of American and international political, economic and media leaders.

#Jordan’s King Abdullah II will be the first Arab leader to visit the White House under the #Biden administration during his trip to the #US scheduled for July 19-20. https://t.co/FXU0wH2A7m — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 1, 2021

Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein was sworn in as deputy to the king in the presence of the ministry's body.

