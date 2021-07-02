Jordan’s King Abdullah Leaves For The US on a Three-Week Visit

  1. Home
Published July 2nd, 2021 - 07:51 GMT
Jordanian King Abdullah II looks on as he's received by Iraq's President (unseen) at Baghdad Airport in the Iraqi capital
Jordanian King Abdullah II looks on as he's received by Iraq's President (unseen) at Baghdad Airport in the Iraqi capital on June 27, 2021. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
Highlights
The forum will be held in Idaho in the first week of July, in the presence of American and international political, economic and media leaders.  

Jordan’s King Abdullah left for the United States on Thursday for a three-week visit, where he is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden.

The king, accompanied by Queen Rania, will be the first Arab leader to meet President Joe Biden at the White House.

Jordan’s Petra news agency said the king will be participating in the Economic Forum in Sun Valley, prior to a working visit to Washington.

The forum will be held in Idaho in the first week of July, in the presence of American and international political, economic and media leaders.  

Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein was sworn in as deputy to the king in the presence of the ministry's body.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

