Jordan’s National Fund Collected $131.1 Million Since Its Launch

Jordan’s national fund – Himmat Watan – has gathered a total of $131.1 million (93.5 million Jordanian Dinars) since its launch on March, the state news agency has reported.

The fund was established in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the contributions were distributed to several charity organizations.

Jamal Sarayrah, the deputy chairman of the committee assigned to oversee the fund, said the distribution of assistance “is being robustly monitored,” adding more than 250,000 households have already been given aid.

Global accounting firm EY has been hired to audit the accounts, Sarayrah said.

The fund continues to receive contributions at a Central Bank of Jordan account.

This article has been adapted from its original source.