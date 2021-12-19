Jordan’s Premier Khasawneh Goes Into Self-Isolation

ALBAWABA - Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh goes into home quarantine after one of his sons tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday according to the Jordan Times.



After five days, a PCR test will be conducted, and if the result is negative, Khasawneh will return to work, Adel Bilbeisi, Prime Ministry adviser for epidemiological affairs and the official in charge of the COVID-19 crisis said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The health protocol applies to all as part of efforts to counter the spread of the coronavirus and protect society, Belbeisi pointed out.

Jordan registered 40 coronavirus deaths and 1,920 infections, Saturday, Petra stated. This brings the total number of deaths from the pandemic 12,191 and the infection tally to 1,033,469.



