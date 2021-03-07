Jordan: 10 New Ministers Enter Government Reshuffle

A Royal Decree was issued Sunday, approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh’s Cabinet.



The Royal Decree approved the appointment of the following:



1. Mohammad Najjar as Minister of Water and Irrigation

2. Ali Ayed as Minister of Culture

3. Wajih Azaizeh as Minister of Transport

4. Ahmad Ziadat as Minister of Justice

5. Khaled Hneifat as Minister of Agriculture

6. Mohammad Khair Abu Qudais as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

7. Mahmoud Kharabsheh as Minister of State for Legal Affairs

8. Maen Qatamin as Minister of Labour

9. Sakher Dudin as Minister of State for Media Affairs

10. Mazen Faraya as Minister of Interior



The ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Basman Palace.



Prime Minister Khasawneh and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.



A Royal Decree has also been issued, accepting the resignation of the following, as of 7 March 2021:



1. Umayya Toukan as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs

2. Mohammad Daoudiyeh as Minister of Agriculture

3. Tayseer Noaimi as Minister of Education

4. Ali Ayed as Minister of State for Media Affairs

5. Ahmad Ziadat as Minister of State for Legal Affairs

6. Basim Tweissi as Minister of Culture

7. Mohammad Khair Abu Qudais as Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

8. Mahmoud Kharabsheh as Minister of State

9. Marwan Khitan as Minister of Transport

10. Motasem Saidan as Minister of Water and Irrigation

11. Raba’ah Ajarmeh as Minister of State for Institutional Performance Development

12. Maen Qatamin as Minister of Labour and Minister of State for Investment Affairs



A Royal Decree had been issued earlier, accepting the resignation of Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni and Interior Minister Ibrahim Mubaideen from their positions as of 28 February 2021.



King Abdullah received the outgoing ministers at Basman Palace on Sunday and thanked them for their efforts.

