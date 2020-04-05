  1. Home
  Jordan: A 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Aqaba

Published April 5th, 2020
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the southern city of Aqaba early Sunday, the city's governor Ghassan Al-Kayed said.

"No casualties or physical damage were reported, but residents of the city felt the earthquake which took place at 8:05 am (local time), forcing some of them to run into the streets for fear of any aftershock," he added.

"The quake was recorded at a depth of 8 kilometers in an area 60 km south of Aqaba," the Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) director, Mahmoud Qaryouti, said.


