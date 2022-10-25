  1. Home
Jordan amidst partial eclipse of the Sun

Published October 25th, 2022 - 10:34 GMT
Partial eclipse
Eclipse (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Jordan, Tuesday, witnessed a partial eclipse of the sun. The eclipse is making headlines in both the media and social platforms.  

The eclipse has started just before 1 pm and is due to continue for the next two years. The Jordanian Astronomical Society (JAS) already set locations for observing the partial eclipse taking place in the Kingdom and is being seen in the capital Amman and Irbid.

The view as carried by the local media and it is spectacular. The JSA head, Ammar Al-Sakji, said the eclipse is an important astronomical condition observers await for with interest and it is a rare event  with the next eclipse expected be repeated in the summer of 2027 according to Al Mamlaka TV

 

Tags:JordanAmmanIrbid

Via SyndiGate.info


