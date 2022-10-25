Jordan amidst partial eclipse of the Sun

ALBAWABA - Jordan, Tuesday, witnessed a partial eclipse of the sun. The eclipse is making headlines in both the media and social platforms.

Get ready for the partial solar eclipse today at 12:59pm! The moon will pass in front of the sun, obscuring up to 25% of the sun's disk. 🌞🌚



*Remember, don't look directly into the sun, and you may not be able to see it with the naked eye. #Bliss1043 #Jordan pic.twitter.com/yElDZOOzrI — Bliss 104.3 (@RadioBlissJo) October 25, 2022

The eclipse has started just before 1 pm and is due to continue for the next two years. The Jordanian Astronomical Society (JAS) already set locations for observing the partial eclipse taking place in the Kingdom and is being seen in the capital Amman and Irbid.

The view as carried by the local media and it is spectacular. The JSA head, Ammar Al-Sakji, said the eclipse is an important astronomical condition observers await for with interest and it is a rare event with the next eclipse expected be repeated in the summer of 2027 according to Al Mamlaka TV.