Jordan Armed Forces: 27 Smugglers Killed While Sneaking From Syria

Jordanian Armed Forces announced, Thursday morning, that security forces have conducted several mission though which it foiled the attempts to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics from the Syrian territory to Jordan, Jordan news Agecy (PETRA) reported.

An official military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army said clashes between the Jordanian military and the smugglers who are supported by other armed groups resulted in the death of 27 smugglers while several others were injured as the rest escaped back to Syria.

#Jordan’s armed forces kill 27 drug smugglers who sought to infiltrate the border from #Syria, according to a statement.https://t.co/5uXK7rsPvJ pic.twitter.com/ZwWlYQthZo — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 27, 2022

The source also added that an initial inspection took place where tons of narcotic substances were found. More searches are still under way to see if more drugs or people remained in the area.

Furthermore, the official confirmed that the Jordanian Armed Forces will continue to implement the newly-established rules of engagement and will response to any infiltration or smuggling attempts to protect the borders, and to prevent anyone who is tempted to tamper with Jordan's national security.