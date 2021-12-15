Jordan Army Denies Report Its Soldier Fired on Israelis

An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Wednesday denied reports circulated on social media networks that a Jordanian soldier opened fire on Israelis near the northern borders.



The JAF source said that on Tuesday morning Jordanian border guards, stationed on the Jordanian-Syrian-Israeli Triangle (Wadi Qalid), suspected that a smuggling attempt was underway and therefore fire some gunshots in the open to scare off the suspected smugglers.



"At this point, an Israeli patrol passed by on the opposite side of the borders. It continued its way after the smuggling attempt was thwarted by the Jordanian Army," it added, denying any one was hurt in the incident.



The JAF source urged the public to seek information from official and authorized sources.