Jordan Army Shoots Down Drone Laden With Drugs From The Syrian Border

ALBAWABA – A Jordan army unit of the “Eastern Military Zone” shot down a drone laden with narcotics according to the Jordan News Agency Petra.

The drone was flown from across the border from inside Syrian territory stated the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), as quoted by Petra.

The JAF added the drone was intercepted by the military and immediately shot down.

The JAF stated after searching the unmanned aerial contraption it was find it was carrying drugs.

As quoted by Amman-based Al Mamlaka TV a source in the Jordan military stated the army will not allow any one to infiltrate our borders or involved in any smuggling operation and deal with it with an iron fist.