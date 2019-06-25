Jordan: Attacks on Saudi Security is a Threat to The Region

Published June 25th, 2019 - 07:17 GMT
Brian Hook (2nd R), the US special representative on Iran, checks what Saudi officials said were Iranian remnants of a "cruise missile" that slammed into Abha airport on June 12, during a visit to an army base in al-Kharj, south of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on June 21, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)
The Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the attack by Yemen's Houthi militias that targeted Abha International Airport for the second time and resulted in one death and several injuries. 

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that any attempt to target the security of Saudi Arabia is a threat to the entire region’s security, according to a ministry statement. 

Qudah expressed Jordan’s support to Saudis in their efforts to preserve their security and combat terrorism.


He also voiced the Kingdom’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and confidence in its ability to maintain security and stability.

The spokesperson expressed condolences over the loss of life and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement added.

A Yemeni rebel attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia killed a Syrian national and wounded 21 other civilians Sunday, a Riyadh-led coalition said, in a new escalation following a series of strikes on the site, according to AFP.

The attack on Abha airport, which the coalition said left a McDonalds outlet at the site littered with shattered glass and damaged 18 vehicles, comes amid spiralling regional tensions with Iran.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

