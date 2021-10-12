Jordan Buys More Water From Israel to Make up For Its Deficit

ALBAWABA – Jordan is buying more water from Israel to make up for its deficit. Citing unnamed sources the state-run Al Mamlaka TV stated that Israel and Jordan signed an agreement for an additional 50 million cubic meters of water to supply the Kingdom.

اتفاق أردني إسرائيلي لشراء كميات مياه إضافية خارج اتفاقية السلام#الأردن #هنا_المملكة

This is an additional supply of water that will be bought from Israel outside the peace agreement that was signed between the two countries in 1994 as stated by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The Israeli Minister of Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources travelled to Jordan for the signing ceremony. This is proof that “we want good neighborly relations,” he said according to AFP.

Israel, and in accordance to the peace treaty, has agreed to supply Jordan with 35 million cubic meters of water per year according to Al Mamlaka TV but it stated that the annual consumption of the Kingdom stands at 108 million cubic meters according to 2019 figures.

وزارة المياه: لجان فنية أردنية إسرائيلية توقع اتفاق شراء كميات إضافية خارج إطار اتفاقية السلام#عاجل #هنا_المملكة — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) October 12, 2021

Jordan stands on the list of the world’s water poorest countries according to the global water index. The latest signing is the second this year.

In July Israel agreed to sell the first 50 million cubic meters of water to Jordan to help it cope with the summer season as reported by Anadolu.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed to such deals as a way to improve relations between the two countries which were almost non-existent and tense under the previous premier Benjamin Netanyahu.