Jordan Buys More Water From Israel to Make up For Its Deficit

Published October 12th, 2021 - 12:22 GMT
Israel supplies water to Jordan
A picture from July 2021 shows a pipe system used to transfer water from Israel to Jordan, near their border and south of the Sea of Galilee MENAHEM KAHANA AFP/File

ALBAWABA – Jordan is buying more water from Israel to make up for its deficit.  Citing unnamed sources the state-run Al Mamlaka TV stated that Israel and Jordan signed an agreement for an additional 50 million cubic meters of water to supply the Kingdom.

This is an additional supply of water that will be bought from Israel outside the peace agreement that was signed between the two countries in 1994 as stated by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The Israeli Minister of Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources travelled to Jordan for the signing ceremony. This is proof that “we want good neighborly relations,” he said according to AFP.

Israel, and in accordance to the peace treaty, has agreed to supply Jordan with 35 million cubic meters of water per year according to Al Mamlaka TV but it stated that the annual consumption of the Kingdom stands at 108 million cubic meters according to 2019 figures.

Jordan stands on the list of the world’s water poorest countries according to the global water index. The latest signing is the second this year.

In July Israel agreed to sell the first 50 million cubic meters of water to Jordan to help it cope with the summer season as reported by Anadolu.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed to such deals as a way to improve relations between the two countries which were almost non-existent and tense under the previous premier Benjamin Netanyahu. 

