Jordan Calls on Iran to Free 3 Jordanians Held by Tehran for Last 2 Months

Tehran skyline (Shutterstock)

Jordanian Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh called Monday on Iranian authorities to release three Jordanians, who have been held by Tehran for two months now on charges of entering the country's territorial waters “by mistake” when they were on a fishing trip off the UAE.

Tarawneh raised the case of the three detained Jordanians during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Jordan Mojtaba Ferdosipour, urging Iranian authorities to take a “positive step” towards ensuring their quick release.

Jordan’s foreign ministry said in January that the Jordanians accompanied by Emirati and Egyptian friends had entered Iranian waters “by mistake” during a boat trip on December 27.

Iran had said at the time the detainees were being treated well and would be tried and fined in the coastal city of Bandar Lengeh, but without giving a date.

Ferdosipour, for his part, assured Tarawneh that the case would be resolved “in the coming days,” noting that routine measures are being currently taken.

Few days after the three Jordanians were detained last month, Ferdosipour had promised to release them, media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Qatarna as saying.

