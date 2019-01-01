Jordan China Sign Deal on Security Border Crossings

Jordan and China sign a grant agreement on Sunday to provide border security personnel with X-ray scanners meant to improve security (Photo courtesy of the Planning Ministry)

Jordan on Sunday signed a grant agreement with China to finance the supply of 10 sets of cargo and baggage X-ray scanners at the Jordanian border crossings.

The grant, which is worth $11.5 million, aims at improving customs procedures and security at the Jordanian border crossings by using modern technology, a statement sent from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said.

Planning Minister Mary Kawar and Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang, signed the agreement during a ceremony attended by Director of the Jordan Customs Department Abdulmajeed Rahamneh, according to the statement.

Kawar and Weifang also signed an end-user certificate for an in-kind grant of rice worth $4.34 million provided from China to Tkiyet Umm Ali in 2018.

The grant came as part of China’s humanitarian support to countries hosting Syrian refugees, according to the statement.

During the ceremony, Kawar voiced the Jordanian government’s appreciation for China’s support to Jordan.

China has been an important partner in development efforts in Jordan, and has contributed to funding several high-priority projects for the Jordanian government in sectors such as health, energy, water, ICT and infrastructure. China has also provided equipment to ministries and government institutions including the Pubic Security Department (PSD) and the Civil Defence Department, said the statement.

China’s total assistance to Jordan from 1999-2016 amounted to $225.7 million, including $133.2 million in grants and $80 million in soft loans, as well as training programmes.

Kawar said that a memorandum of understanding was signed in October to allocate a $31.5 million grant for the implementation of the Salt Road project. The minister added that coordination is still ongoing for the third phase of a CCTV camera installation project for the PSD, as well as a project to supply the Water Ministry with equipment.

For his part, Weifang expressed his government’s commitment to continue to provide financial and technical support to Jordan in various fields.

